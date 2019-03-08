RSAT students to brave the shave in memory of schoolgirl's mum

A group from Royston Schools Academy Trust are shaving their heads in memory of Rachel Albone's mum Julie. Picture: RSAT Archant

A group of Royston schoolchildren have raised more than £2,500 and are set to shave their heads in memory of a student's mum who died from bowel cancer.

The Year 10 Royston Schools Academy Trust students will brave the shave on Friday - along with their head of year, Afser Choudhury - and all the cash they've raised will go to Bowel Cancer UK.

Rachel Albone, 15, lost her mum Julie to bowel cancer in March aged just 41, and is now determined to raise much needed funds for Bowel Cancer UK and make more people aware of the disease.

Rachel, who also has a brother at RSAT, said: "Too many of us are affected by this cruel disease so we are trying to raise money to support the charity.

"My head of Year, Afser Choudhury and a few of my class mates kindly offered to shave their hair off if we raise at least £350 - a target we have now smashed.

"I ask if you could donate generously not only to witness this occasion but to raise money for this great cause which is close to my heart.

"This is for you, mum!"

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in the UK, with and 16,000 dying of the disease each year.

Almost 42,000 people are diagnosed annually, 2,500 of those being under the age of 50.

The disease is treatable if diagnosed early, and nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer.

Headteacher Gordon Farquhar said: "It is great to see Mr Choudhury and the boys step in to support Rachel.

"I cannot begin to understand how difficult it must be for students who have lost a parent, however I have been genuinely inspired by the attitude, approach and positive action Rachel and others facing the same issue have taken.

"Rachel should be proud that students across our school now know more about bowel cancer."

Leanne Richards, events manager for Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We are very proud to have Rachel and the team at Royston Schools Academy Trust fundraising for us, it's an amazing challenge."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/julie-albone