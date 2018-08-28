Rogue traders target elderly woman in Royston

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was targeted by rogue traders in Royston Archant

Rogue traders attempted to scam a woman in her 70s out of £5,000 in Royston on Saturday, and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Between 12 noon and 2pm, two men went to the woman’s home in the Bedlam Avenue area, claiming that their company has previously carried out work there and that they needed to check the roof.

The offenders climbed a ladder up to the roof and threw down three tiles that they said were damaged.

They told the elderly woman that it would cost £5,000 to carry out the repairs, before asking her to go to her bank and get the cash so they could start work.

PC Karen Goodwin said: “Thankfully the woman realised this was a scam and drove to her bank where she alerted staff and the police were called.

“Officers went to the woman’s address, but the offenders had already left.

“The offenders are described as two white men, who are aged in their 20s, and had a ladder with them.

“We believe that a dark coloured car parked in Thurnall Avenue and possibly a van that was in the area around the time of the offence could be linked to the offenders.

“I’m appealing for anyone who saw two men with a ladder in the area around the time stated to get in touch as you may be able to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Goodwin by emailing karen.goodwin@herts.pnn.police.uk calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/8588/19 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.