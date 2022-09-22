News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Royston woman runs 12 half marathons in 12 months for breast cancer

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:24 AM September 22, 2022
Tasha Angwin ran 12 half marathons in 12 months to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel

Tasha Angwin ran 12 half marathons in 12 months to raise money for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel - Credit: Julie Rudd

A Royston woman took on the challenge of running 12 half marathons in 12 months after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tasha Angwin completed her final half marathon for the challenge earlier this month, finishing at Therfield Heath after having run a total of 157.2 miles.

She started the challenge after her mum Julie's diagnosis in August last year. Julie's treatment began in September, and Tasha struggled with not being able to be by her side due to Covid restrictions.

At the end of her final half marathon, Tasha gave an emotional speech and confirmed that her mum had been given the all clear by doctors. She also thanked all her friends and family who supported her through the challenge.

Tasha raised more than £1,500 for the charity CoppaFeel, which educates people on the need to check their breasts regularly.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natasha-angwin

