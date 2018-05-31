Advanced search

Teenage Royston artist wins national ‘Thank You NHS’ design competition

PUBLISHED: 10:06 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 09 June 2020

Rose's winning design, which will now be brought to life on a 45ft TES MacDonald lorry trailer. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

Rose's winning design, which will now be brought to life on a 45ft TES MacDonald lorry trailer. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

A teenager from Royston is set to see her ‘Thank You NHS’ design come to life, after winning a national drawing competition last month.

14-year-old Rose drew a design commemorating the efforts of our National Health Service, and won the TES MacDonald Livery Competition – a HGV trailer service based in West Yorkshire – for her efforts.

Rose’s winning design will now adorn a 45ft TES MacDonald trailer as it moves around the country, and was described by judges as “a fitting tribute to our NHS heroes and a thoroughly deserved winner”.

Ruth Fallowes, Rose’s mum, explained Rose only entered the competition hoping to win some art vouchers, and was both surprised and delighted to hear that she had beaten out the competition to claim top spot.

Ruth said: “We are very proud of her and can’t wait to see her design come to life!”

