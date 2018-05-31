Volunteers answer call to arms by Royston vs Coronavirus group in ‘staggering’ response

More than 2,000 people signed up to a newly-formed community group working to support the vulnerable in Royston during the coronavirus outbreak – with the founder calling the response ‘staggering’.

Dave Carter created the Royston vs Coronavirus Facebook page two weeks ago – group members support those in need with delivering food, medicine and more to those self-isolating to protect themselves and stop the spread of COVID-19.

As well as the support online, more than 120 selfless volunteers have answered the group’s call to arms, featured in the Crow last week, to actively provide assistance across the community.

Dave told the Crow: “The support we’ve had from the community of Royston is truly staggering – but at the same time it is clear from the number of calls for assistance we’ve had, that this is urgently required. Can I ask if anyone is prepared to offer help – or if they need any assistance – to get in touch.”

Lockdown in the UK was announced on Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed restrictions on movement. The public in non-essential roles are only allowed outside to work if home-working isn’t an option, to get food and medical supplies, for medical treatment, to help vulnerable people and for exercise once a day.

“The changes in restrictions imposed on Monday should not be a barrier to helping our community wherever possible,” Dave added.

The group has split Royston into 10 areas and are looking to form smaller groups in the town to focus on helping the vulnerable in each locale.

Several other smaller groups have also been set up in the surrounding villages, as well as parts of Royston – including Burns Road, St Mary’s Park and Selby Avenue. Dave said the RvC team is speaking to these to try and work out how best they can all work together.

They are hoping to work with volunteer groups across Hertfordshire and nationally.

RvC volunteers are particularly needed in areas the north of the station around Tesco Extra, Johnson Matthey and the leisure centre.

They are also looking for people who might not be able to leave the house but can answer calls and those who are happy to co-ordinate a small team of local neighbours. Training will be provided.

To contact the co-ordination team, call 01763 259203 or email RoystonvsCoronavirus@gmail.com.