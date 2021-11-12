Royston community comes together to support Poppy Appeal
- Credit: Alex Prosser-Snelling
Volunteers from across Royston have come together to raise money for the Poppy Appeal in honour of Remembrance Day.
New Poppy Appeal organiser Alex Prosser-Snelling said he was delighted to see the town's residents giving not only donations but also time in collecting for the appeal.
Royston Army Cadets volunteered to collect at Royston Market and Tesco on the two Saturdays running up to Remembrance Sunday.
Alex said: "It has been inspiring to see the effort and high standards that our cadets put in. SSI Connor McDevitt, SSI Samuel Cootes and the whole team from Royston ACF have made a huge contribution to the appeal."
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service also volunteered to collect, with their cadet force and crew from Royston raising funds in partnership with Aldi and M&S at Royston Gateway.
The appeal would not be possible without the work of individual volunteers - and this year the team celebrated 47 years of collecting for Shirley Moore, who received her 15 years bar to be added to her 30 years service medal.
Volunteers from all walks of life in Royston have collected house to house, manned supermarket collecting points and helped behind the scenes to help the appeal raise any penny it can.
Alex also praised the fantastic support from Royston shops, in particular Mandy Jinkerson at Tesco and Adam Darbouche at Aldi, who made it easy for customers to join in with the Poppy Appeal.
The Royston branch of the Royal British Legion have also been collecting, and chairman and parade organiser Chris Murphy was singled out for his invaluable support.
Although the Poppy Appeal team won't know Royston's fundraising total for a while yet, Alex is confident that they will have reached an impressive amount thanks to the community's efforts.
He said: "Working to organise the Poppy Appeal for the first time has helped me appreciate even more the generosity and community spirit we have in Royston - thank you to everyone who has helped with the Poppy Appeal this year.
"Every penny counts - and every poppy counts.”
To donate to the Poppy Appeal go to https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/poppy-appeal