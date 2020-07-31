Virtual family festival to be held in Royston tomorrow

Royston’s first virtual family festival will be held tomorrow to bring the festival spirit into people’s homes while raising money for charity.

Charity Friends of Chernobyl’s Children Herts & Cambs, which is based in Royston, will be live-streaming the interactive festival via Zoom and on an exclusive Facebook group from 5pm tomorrow (Saturday, August 1).

Families will be able to take part and enjoy performances from singers, storytellers and magicians safely from their own homes.

The line-up includes storyteller and singer Alex Jones, magician Chris Fleming, Nettle the Bubble Fairy from Girlguiding Royston, dancers from Lane Academy and Dancing from Starlight, Laura Whitford from No.3 Royston Craft Fair, The At Home Improv Show with Oliver Senton and Lucy Trodd, a hoop display by the Flight Lab and more.

To join in the fun and get the Zoom link and approved access into the Facebook group ‘Festival go-ers of Royston Family Festival @ Home’, each family will need to book a ticket via Eventbrite.

Tickets are free, but the charity is accepting donations – and the suggested donation is £10 per family, which will go towards a project bringing 14 children living in poverty in Belarus to the UK for a month’s respite.

There will also be a free downloadable PDF of the festival’s activities to keep families busy before and during the event.

The charity will also be selling a limited number of Royston Family Festival Packs for £10.