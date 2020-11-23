Vehicle vandal and would-be thief admits crime spree
PUBLISHED: 17:34 23 November 2020
A vehicle vandal and would-be thief has appeared in court charged with interfering with, and causing damage to, a total of 13 vehicles in Royston.
Corey Miles-Hicks – of Severn Close in Oakham, Rutland – pleaded guilty to all charges against him at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week – two of interfering with a car with the intention of theft and 11 of causing damage to vehicles.
The 22-year-old’s crime spree took place in Royston on May 11 this year, with one of the incidents falling sometime between May 10 and 11.
Miles-Hicks admitted interfering with a Vauxhall Corsa with the intention of committing theft – either of the car or of anything within it – contrary to section 9 of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.
For this, he was ordered to pay a fine of £200, a victims services’ surcharge of £40 and court costs of £85. He also interfered with a Seat Leon 20V Turbo Copra with the intention of stealing the car, or items within it.
Another incident saw Miles-Hicks cause £200 worth of damage to a black Mercedes 5000SE, intending to destroy or damage to the vehicle or being reckless as to whether such vehicle would be destroyed or damaged, contrary to sections 1(1) and 4 of the Criminal Damage Act 1971. Miles-Hicks must pay £200 in compensation to the victim.
Between May 10 and May 11, he caused £85 worth of damage to a white Ford Mondeo and must pay that amount in compensation.
He also admitted causing damaging costing £30 to a red Peugot 107, and must pay £24 in compensation.
Thirty pounds’ worth of damage was also caused to a grey Vauxhall Astra - and he must pay £30 to the victim.
Miles-Hicks also caused £100 worth of damage to a Volkswagen Tiguan and had to pay that amount in compensation to the victim. He also had to pay £20 after causing that amount of damage to another Corsa.
The cost of damage to the final five vehicles in Miles-Hicks’ vandalism spate – a VW Polo, purple Nissan Micra, grey Vauxhall Vectra, silver Mazda and purple Vauxhall Adam – is described in court documents as ‘value unknown’, but he must pay £65 to the owner of the Vectra.
The total fine he must pay is for £1,049. His guilty pleas were taken into account when imposing sentence.
