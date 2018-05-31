Police step up patrols in Royston after vehicle crime spate

There have been several thefts from vehicles in Royston. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto djedzura

Extra high-visibility patrols are being carried out in Royston after a spate of thefts from vehicles in the town.

In total, 12 incidents that happened during Friday and Saturday, November 15 and 16, have been reported to police.

On November 15, there was an attempted theft from a Nissan Navara in Shepherd Close, interference of a Skoda Fabia in Rosecomb, a purse stolen from a Peugeot 207 in Lankester Road and interference of a Vauxhall Vivara also in Lankester Road.

Sometime during November 15 and 16, a purse was swiped from a Renault Laguna in Tamworth Way, there was an attempted theft from a van in Beldam Avenue, tools were stolen from a Peugeot van in Cartwright Road and tools were also taken from a van in Ackroyd Road.

During the same period, a Fiat 500 was interfered with in Queen Anne Court, and in the same road there was a theft from a Mini - but police were unable to provide details of what was taken. Also, on November 16 in Queen Anne Court a Vauxhall Astra was interfered with, as was a Nissan X-Trail in The Brambles.

Neighbourhood Sgt Lee Jessup said: "We are carrying out extra high-visibility patrols around the town to try to prevent further crimes and identify those responsible.

"We are also asking local residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity via 101 immediately. If you believe a crime is in progress always call 999.

"We are also appealing to people not to leave items of any value in their vehicle, as it is just a green light to thieves.

"We believe some of the vehicles may have been left insecure, so please double check your vehicle is definitely locked before you leave it. There is also a good chance that your car insurance will be invalid if your vehicle has been left insecure, meaning you would not be able to claim on your insurance for any of the items stolen and it could also affect your no claims policy.

"If you do need to leave trade tools in your vehicle when it is not in use please take extra precautions to keep them safe. Fit extra security to your van, try and park it so that the doors are not easy to open and security mark all tools to make them less attractive to thieves and easier to trace if they are stolen."

Further crime prevention advice from the Herts force is as follows: - It might sound obvious, but make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows and sunroof whenever you leave your vehicle unattended.

- Always take the keys out of the ignition even if you're just stopping to buy a newspaper, paying for fuel, or popping back into your home to get something.

- Never leave any valuables in your vehicle - not even in the glove-box or boot - and keep ALL other possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your coat pocket or bag left on the back seat, a thief may try their luck.

- Remove your sat nav and its holder, and wipe away any suction marks as these could suggest to a potential thief that a sat nav is stored in your vehicle.

- Never leave vehicle documents in your car - don't make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police.

- Use an approved steering lock or gear clamp, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have them.

- Consider buying locking screws kits to secure number plates which are targeted by criminals.

- Register your stereo, laptop, sat nav and any other property on the free online property database www.immobilise.com. It only takes a few minutes and could help police trace your property if it's lost or stolen.

- If you advertise your vehicle for sale on an online web site, ensure that its number plates are covered over when photographed to avoid cloning of its identity.

- If you keep your car on the drive, you could consider having a 'dusk-till-dawn' security light fitted at the front of your house - thieves don't like to be illuminated.

- Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don't want to alert you to their approach.

For more advice go to www.herts.police.uk.