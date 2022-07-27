Royston Ukrainians celebrate Kupala thanks to Rotary Club
- Credit: Royston Rotary Club
Royston Rotary Club arranged a trip for Ukrainians living in Royston to celebrate the traditional holiday Kupala.
On July 9, the Rotary Club of Royston arranged for a coach to take a group of Ukrainians living in Royston and the surrounding villages to visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheshunt, where a celebration for Kupala was held.
The decision to fund this trip came after Rotary President, Peter Mitton, discovered while viewing a presentation by Anne Barnard from the Association of Ukrainians in GB that most Ukrainians living in the area would miss the festival.
He said: “We immediately decided to fund a coach to send many of them to Cheshunt, where a great time was had by all”
Kupala is a traditional Slavic holiday. In Ukraine it is celebrated on the shortest night of the year between July 6 and July 7 in accordance with the Julian calendar.