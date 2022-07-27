News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Ukrainians celebrate Kupala thanks to Rotary Club

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:00 AM July 27, 2022
Royston Ukrainians gather outside the coach taking them to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheshunt

Royston Ukrainians gather outside the coach taking them to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheshunt - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Royston Rotary Club arranged a trip for Ukrainians living in Royston to celebrate the traditional holiday Kupala. 

On July 9, the Rotary Club of Royston arranged for a coach to take a group of Ukrainians living in Royston and the surrounding villages to visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheshunt, where a celebration for Kupala was held. 

The decision to fund this trip came after Rotary President, Peter Mitton, discovered while viewing a presentation by Anne Barnard from the Association of Ukrainians in GB that most Ukrainians living in the area would miss the festival.

He said: “We immediately decided to fund a coach to send many of them to Cheshunt, where a great time was had by all” 

Kupala is a traditional Slavic holiday. In Ukraine it is celebrated on the shortest night of the year between July 6 and July 7 in accordance with the Julian calendar.

