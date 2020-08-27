Royston retirees take part in virtual Zoom tour of London

Members of Royston’s University of the Third Age (U3A) took part in a virtual walking tour of London in their first monthly meeting since lockdown.

Thanks to the wonders of Zoom, 100 Royston U3A members were given a virtual tour of Fulham and Chelsea by blue badge guide Emma Matthews.

The group’s first online session went smoothly, without any technical hitches.

Welcoming everyone back, chairman Jackie Gellert said: “It’s wonderful that by being able to embrace technology we can all meet up and see one another again.”

The University of the Third Age is aimed at retired and semi-retired people, enabling them to meet and explore new topics together.

Royston U3A has over 30 interest groups, and some including book groups and groups to discuss current affairs have started meeting online.

For more information go to www.u3asites.org.uk/royston