Is this Royston group now the largest in the town?

PUBLISHED: 11:57 24 November 2019

Royston U3A has more than 30 interest groups, including one for fans of the ukulele. Picture: David Gray

Royston U3A has more than 30 interest groups, including one for fans of the ukulele. Picture: David Gray

A Royston group for the retired and semi-retired has soared past 500 members - potentially making it the largest group in the town.

Royston U3A's membership milestone was announced by chairman Jackie Gellert at a packed monthly meeting at Royston Town Hall.

"Numbers are growing all the time and it's impressive that this has been achieved in 4½ years," she said.

The University of the Third Age is aimed at retired and semi-retired people to meet and enjoy exploring new topics together. Royston U3A runs more than 30 interest groups, from classic novels and the ukulele, to wine appreciation.

"What makes U3A unique is that the groups are run by members who share their expertise and enthusiasm," said Jackie.

"That's what makes it such a success and I'd especially like to thank them as well as all our members for their whole-hearted support."

The group will be getting into the festive spirit with The Buckden Handbell Ringers at the next monthly meeting on November 26 at 2pm in Royston Town Hall.

See u3asites.org.uk/royston or contact Jackie on 01763 248097 to find out more.

