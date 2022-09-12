News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Tributes paid in memory of the Queen in Royston

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:39 AM September 12, 2022
Updated: 2:09 PM September 12, 2022
Floral tributes were laid in Royston in memory of the Queen

Floral tributes were laid in Royston in memory of the Queen - Credit: Will Durrant

Members of the public have left floral tributes for the Queen at Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston.

Tributes were laid for the Queen in Royston

Tributes were laid for the Queen in Royston - Credit: Will Durrant

North Herts Council designated areas to lay tributes across the district, following the Queen's death on Thursday last week at the age of 96.

The council has asked that flowers are taken out of cellophane wrappers, and that no naked flames or candles are left.

An area was designated in Royston for the public to leave floral tributes to the Queen

An area was designated in Royston for the public to leave floral tributes to the Queen - Credit: Will Durrant

Flags are also being flown at half mast in her memory.

Daniel Allen, vice-chair of North Herts Council, said: "North Herts Council joins the whole nation and the Royal Family in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of all our residents, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

"As the longest serving monarch in British history, Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to our country and was a symbol of unity, strength and hope for us all."

Tributes were laid in memory of the Queen in Royston

Tributes were laid in memory of the Queen in Royston - Credit: Will Durrant

Royston Town Mayor Cllr Mary Antony said: "Royston Town Council joins the country and the entire world in mourning the death of our beloved Queen Elizabeth ll. It is with greatest sadness and sorrow we realise the void that will be created by her Majesty's death.

Most Read

  1. 1 Range Rover and van crash on A505
  2. 2 Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?
  3. 3 Tributes paid in memory of the Queen in Royston
  1. 4 Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen
  2. 5 New head appointed for Melbourn Village College
  3. 6 Recap: A505 delays after crash near Royston and M11
  4. 7 Spitfires, Hurricanes and much more at Duxford Battle of Britain Air Show 2022
  5. 8 How to avoid a 40pc tax on your home
  6. 9 Cambridge Film Festival returns in October with first-rate programme for its 41st outing
  7. 10 The Queen: A guide to the dos and don'ts of mourning

"The Queen has ruled longer than any monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure in the world. She will be deeply missed.

"On behalf of the people of Royston, I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family and the citizens of the the United Kingdom."

A book of condolence can be signed at https://lord-lieutenant-herts.org.uk/remembrance/

Flags were flown at half mast as a tribute to the Queen in Royston

Flags were flown at half mast as a tribute to the Queen in Royston - Credit: Will Durrant


The Queen
Royston News

Don't Miss

The pumping station site at Therfield Heath 

Application refused for borehole kiosks on Therfield Heath

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Watford Family Court

Police officer admits calling his newborn baby 'a whore' but denies...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Cloud-to-ground lightning is part of a Tornado and Storm Research Organisation weather warning over Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Weather

'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man from Loughton in Essex has been charged with carrying out ATM fraud in Hitchin, Radlett, Royston and Welwyn Garden City

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man accused of Hitchin, Royston and WGC ATM fraud set to appear in court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon