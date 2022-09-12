Tributes paid in memory of the Queen in Royston
Members of the public have left floral tributes for the Queen at Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston.
North Herts Council designated areas to lay tributes across the district, following the Queen's death on Thursday last week at the age of 96.
The council has asked that flowers are taken out of cellophane wrappers, and that no naked flames or candles are left.
Flags are also being flown at half mast in her memory.
Daniel Allen, vice-chair of North Herts Council, said: "North Herts Council joins the whole nation and the Royal Family in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of all our residents, we would like to express our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.
"As the longest serving monarch in British history, Her Majesty The Queen devoted her life to our country and was a symbol of unity, strength and hope for us all."
Royston Town Mayor Cllr Mary Antony said: "Royston Town Council joins the country and the entire world in mourning the death of our beloved Queen Elizabeth ll. It is with greatest sadness and sorrow we realise the void that will be created by her Majesty's death.
"The Queen has ruled longer than any monarch in British history, becoming a much loved and respected figure in the world. She will be deeply missed.
"On behalf of the people of Royston, I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family and the citizens of the the United Kingdom."
A book of condolence can be signed at https://lord-lieutenant-herts.org.uk/remembrance/