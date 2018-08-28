Handy sum delivered to Royston transport scheme by WI group

Pat Morritt, presented a cheque to David Wherrell of Royston and District Community Transport. Picture: Royston and District Community Transport Archant

The president of Royston Women’s Institute AM group has presented a cheque for £600 to Royston & District Community Transport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cause was the WI group’s chosen charity for 2018, and president Pat Morritt was delighted to hand over the sum to David Wherrell, manager of the transport scheme.

The presentation followed a talk given to the group by Mr Wherrell about the transport scheme, and one about bubble cars.

David said: “We are always extremely grateful for donations to help with our running costs. Last year we made more than 12,700 journeys and covered more than 223,000 miles taking our clients where they need to go. “Without grants, donations and our fund-raising efforts, we wouldn’t be able to provide such a valuable and much-needed service.”

Royston & District Community Transport offers door-to-door transport for people living in Royston and surrounds who are unable to use conventional public transport and do not have the use of a car.