Meet team behind new Royston Town Party

A new political venture, with the tagline "Royston at heart" is gearing up to unveil their first manifesto - but who is behind the new party?

Luke Haugh is the leader of the Royston Town Party, which officially launched towards the end of last year.

Luke - who grew up in Comberton and lived in London before moving to Royston - told the Crow: "Feedback has been good. It's been about meeting people and growing the Facebook page to get that following.

"We've been at the market doing videos at weekends. I am new to Royston, having been here two years, so getting involved with this has allowed me to integrate more and I am now leading the party."

Luke Haugh and Rob Inwood of the Royston Town Party. - Credit: Rob Inwood

The software engineer stood as an independent candidate for Meridian ward in the local elections last year, and hadn't been involved in politics previously.

He connected with Councillor Rob Inwood - who has been involved in politics for 20 years and was the town's mayor from 2019 to 2021 in an extended spell due to COVID. He is now policy and campaigns manager at RTP.

"I saw a Facebook post by Rob and wanted to get involved," said Luke.

"We have a lot of people here, and many are isolated in some sense, so if people can get involved with the town then they'll see more of what it has to offer. I know that from personal experience, 100 per cent. "

Luke Haugh and Rob Inwood of the Royston Town Party at the market - pictured here visiting new business Slice of Price. - Credit: Rob Inwood

Rob is known on social media for speaking positively about Royston, supporting local businesses, championing youth and our diverse communities.

He has lived in the town for more than 40 years and is and a supporter of Royston Town FC, he also works with young people with disabilities in his day job as a learning support assistant at Aurora Meldreth Manor.

Rob said: "The community has really got behind what we are doing, particularly the small businesses. As well as the market, we're getting involved with businesses that have started at home in lockdown. That's the sort of thing the party is about.

"We wanted to take the national politics out of Royston. We've been speaking to people in town and it has been amazing. We feel passionate about what we are doing.

"If you've got Royston and heart and you want best for the town then we want to hear from you."

Search 'Royston Town Party' on Facebook for more information.