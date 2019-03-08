Royston teachers to take on Johnson Matthey employees in charity football match

The Royston Schools Academy Trust teachers - including head Gordon Farquhar, back row, centre - will go up against a team from Johnston Matthey for the Mitchell Bailey Memorial Cup. Picture: RSAT Archant

Royston teachers will go up against Johnson Matthey employees in a charity football match on Thursday to raise money for the Road Victims Trust.

The match is in memory of Mitchell Bailey, picture here with his dogs, who died when a fire engine crashed in Royston in January 2017. Picture: Courtesy of Carol Bailey The match is in memory of Mitchell Bailey, picture here with his dogs, who died when a fire engine crashed in Royston in January 2017. Picture: Courtesy of Carol Bailey

Mitchell was the father-in-law of PE teacher Ashley Judge, who told the Crow how the match - which will be be played at Royston Town Football Club - came about.

He said: "It started because we were having a kick around on Friday afternoons, and one of the teachers is also employed by Royston Town FC so that's how they got involved.

"We wanted to raise money for a charity, and the Road Victims Trust has supported our family. The charity's support has been really helpful, so it's a no brainer to do this so they can help more families.

"We have contacted businesses about donating raffle prizes and the response has been really positive.

"The team is not full of PE teachers - there will be an eclectic mix of people taking part!

"We want to thank Royston Town FC, JM and the businesses who have donated to the raffle for all of their support."

Mitchell was an employee of Johnson Matthey for 30 years before retiring in 2016.

JM's player manager Ben Stanton, who works as an environmental health and safety advisor in his day job, said: "When we were asked if we would be interested, I didn't hesitate - the Road Victims Trust is such a worthy cause.

"Mitch was part of the Johnson Matthey family and is sadly missed by many.

"The whole team and so many that have already sponsored us are delighted that we can help to raise awareness and funds for the great work that the Road Victims Trust do.

"We are all hoping that many more come and support us on the day with all proceeds going to the charity. Johnson Matthey offer a great fund match for charity which means that every penny we raise up to the value of £1,000 will be doubled. So every penny really does count."

Royston Teachers FC Vs Johnson Matthey FC kicks off at 6pm at the Garden Walk ground, tickets are £3 for adults and £2 for children - and all proceeds will go to the Road Victims Trust.