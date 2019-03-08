College terminates coaching contract over Royston Town footballer’s leaked sex tape

A Hertfordshire college has terminated its contract with a football academy after a leaked video of two coaches – one who plays for Royston Town Football Club – having sex on its premises went viral.

The video featured two of the coaches of The EDSV Academy – a 23-year-old female head coach and a male in his 30s who plays for Royston Town – indulging in explicit activities in a room at Oaklands College in St Albans.

The Royston Crow has decided not to name those involved as they are victims of a crime.

The footage was released after the woman’s iCloud account was hacked, and has rapidly spread across the internet.

Oaklands College has now terminated its contract with EDSV, which was due to run for another three years at a cost of over half a million pounds.

Sean Scully, director of student experience, said: “We can confirm that we are no longer working with The EDSV Academy. The safety of our students is of paramount importance and in light of incidents on social media involving a director and coach of EDSV recording and engaging in a lewd act on college premises, the college is now in talks with other elite academies to continue the football success going forward for this academic year and beyond.”

He added that the entire incident had been extremely disappointing and upsetting.

Steve Castle, Royston Town’s first team boss, is managing men’s football at the college for the remainder of the academic year – as well as being head coach of St Albans Football Academy. The college is in discussions with various academies to continue their successful ladies’ football offering.

When approached by the Crow for a response, Mr Castle declined to comment.

Oaklands’ Mr Scully said the college will be using the incident to reinforce lessons about internet safeguarding: “We will use this opportunity to work with our students, educating them on the measures they can take to keep themselves safe online and the dangers of recordings on social media, including running workshops and sessions.”

EDSV owner Billie Highton said: “Parents and students are in uproar. Our contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”

He said the video was five years old and that the coaches are “victims of hacking” which the police are investigating.

He added that the academy had accepted the resignation of both coaches.

Oaklands College is planning significant investment into its sports facilities over the coming months, including a new 3G pitch available from September and new grass pitches. State-of-the-art residential facilities are also being built for sports academy students.