Royston Town FC back Lives not Knives campaign
PUBLISHED: 06:58 24 September 2019
Archant
Royston Town Youth Football Club has thrown its support behind Herts police and Herts FA's #livesnotknives campaign.
The campaign uses football to engage with young people and educate them about the dangers of knife crime.
Players, managers and coaches from a range of age groups attended an event in Garden Walk, where Sergeant Helen Croughton and PC Andy Pope gave a presentation on the dangers of knife crime and how players and managers can help.
You may also want to watch:
The initiative is aimed at identifying the signs and symptoms of those that are at risk of becoming involved in gangs and finding ways, such as football, to deter them.
The evening was deemed a great success and some of the players are attending another event on October 15.
For any clubs in the area wanting to get involved in the campaign they can contact Sgt Croughton by email at Helen.Croughton@herts.pnn.police.uk.
Those involved in football across the county are also urged to share their support for the campaign by using #LivesNotKnives and #PassItOn on social media.