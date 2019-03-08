Advanced search

Royston Town FC back Lives not Knives campaign

PUBLISHED: 06:58 24 September 2019

The #livesnotknives presentation evening at Royston Town Football Club. Picture: Simone Robinson

Royston Town Youth Football Club has thrown its support behind Herts police and Herts FA's #livesnotknives campaign.

RTFC U18s and younger players listening to the presentation. Picture: Lorna WebbRTFC U18s and younger players listening to the presentation. Picture: Lorna Webb

The campaign uses football to engage with young people and educate them about the dangers of knife crime.

Players, managers and coaches from a range of age groups attended an event in Garden Walk, where Sergeant Helen Croughton and PC Andy Pope gave a presentation on the dangers of knife crime and how players and managers can help.

RTFC U13 Girls attended the #livesnotknives event. Picture: Barry SmithRTFC U13 Girls attended the #livesnotknives event. Picture: Barry Smith

The initiative is aimed at identifying the signs and symptoms of those that are at risk of becoming involved in gangs and finding ways, such as football, to deter them.

RTFC's U13 Crows and U14 Diamonds attended the #livesnotknives talk. Picture: Frankie WestobyRTFC's U13 Crows and U14 Diamonds attended the #livesnotknives talk. Picture: Frankie Westoby

The evening was deemed a great success and some of the players are attending another event on October 15.

For any clubs in the area wanting to get involved in the campaign they can contact Sgt Croughton by email at Helen.Croughton@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Those involved in football across the county are also urged to share their support for the campaign by using #LivesNotKnives and #PassItOn on social media.

