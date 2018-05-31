‘Extra time’ for Royston Town FC crowdfunding campaign
PUBLISHED: 15:08 26 June 2020
Archant
Royston Town FC is now in the final throes of its ‘Keep The Crows Flying’ crowdfunding campaign, but is still appealing for more donations.
Last week the Crows surpassed their initial fundraising target of £20,000, and have now been granted a 14-day extension in a push to bring the total up to £30,000.
The club has now raised £24,000 in total, including a £5,000 grant from Sport England as part of their ‘Active Together’ fund.
Club president Alan Barlow said: “We’ve been truly bowled over by the generosity shown by our fans, fans of other clubs and the whole Royston community in contributing to our crowdfunding campaign.”
As part of the campaign, the club is donating a free season ticket to a local key worker for every £1,000 raised – with 24 season tickets currently to be distributed.
To donate go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/keep-the-crows-flying
