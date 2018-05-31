Advanced search

Homes plan objected to by Royston Town Council as campaigners push on

PUBLISHED: 09:36 16 July 2020

Royston Says No To Gladman campaigner and resident Mr Bubbins with billboard campaigning against the development. Picture: David Hatton

Archant

Campaigners against a proposal for up to 99 homes near to Therfield Heath have said Royston Town Council’s recommendation to object to plans is a “great result”.

More than 50 residents joined Royston Town Council members on Zoom for the meeting on Monday night, where the planning control committee unanimously decided to object to outline planning application for the homes adjacent to Therfield Heath.

According to plans, the homes would be accessed via Echo Hill and a property would be knocked down there to make way for the access route.

Royston Says No to Gladman, which represents over more than 350 residents, has been campaigning against plans for the land south of Echo Hill by the land agent for more than two years.

Their first application for 107 homes was rejected in 2019.

A Royston Says No to Gladman spokesperson told the virtual meeting: “Two years ago you strongly objected, and we urge you to do so again.

“Fundamentally nothing has changed and looking at the planning balance, it is clear the application is a non-starter.

“The development site is fundamentally unsustainable due to the location and undeliverable proposed access.”

The group said they were pleased the mayor, Councillor Rob Inwood, said the development was “unsustainable and unsuitable” and that committee chair, Councillor Marguerite Phillips, said “this application shouldn’t ever come to us again”.

Royston Town Council can make recommendations to North Herts District Council on planning decisions, but the final say is with the district council.

A RSNTG spokesman said: “This is a great result but we call on residents to object strongly to send a clear message to NHDC’s planning committee who will make the final decision.”

Gladman has previously told the Crow they would not be commenting on the application.

For more information on the Royston says No to Gladman campaign, including how to get involved, go to www.roystonsaysnotogladman.co.uk or search for the group on Facebook.

