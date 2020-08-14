Royston Town Council responds to Morrisons closure plans

Royston's Morrisons store.

Royston Town Council has responded to plans to close Morrisons, as residents fight to save the store.

Morrisons announced last week that there were plans to close the store due to the lease being up and having found “no viable option” to keep the Baldock Street store open.

Since then there has been an outpouring of community support to save the store.

A statement from the town council said: “Royston Town Council very much wants Morrisons to stay in Royston.

“Morrisons provides an essential service to our community both as a supermarket and also in the way they attract footfall to the rest of the town centre.

“We support the actions of Sir Oliver Heald, district and county councillors and everyone who has signed the petition to keep Morrisons in Royston.

“As your town council, we will do everything we are able to help retain this vital resource for the people of Royston.”