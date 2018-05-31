Advanced search

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

PUBLISHED: 07:01 18 June 2020

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

Archant

Shopping in Royston town centre is now markedly different to how things were before the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Measures have been put in place to aid social distancing in Royston town centre. Picture: David Hatton Measures have been put in place to aid social distancing in Royston town centre. Picture: David Hatton

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are still unable to a serve customers at their premises – but most shops have reopened and measures have been put in place by Royston First to promote safety for shoppers now lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat.

You may also want to watch:

They have installed five touch-free hand sanitiser stations and wish to thank the businesses looking after these – Mica Hardware, Abode Town & Country, No.3 Royston, HC Jewellers and Moreno’s Cafe.

North Herts District Council has also widened footways and reduced obstacles with temporary safety barriers to accommodate social distancing.

Measures have been put in place to aid social distancing in Royston town centre. Picture: David Hatton Measures have been put in place to aid social distancing in Royston town centre. Picture: David Hatton

MP and Royston resident Sir Oliver Heald went into town on Monday and wore a face covering in stores.

He said it was “good to be out shopping” and that it was important to help our local shops.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop has held its first pick your own session of the year now lockdown restrictions have eased. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Thunderstorms forecast for Hertfordshire

There is a yellow weather warning in force in the East of England. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Tragic discovery of two dead horses dumped in North Herts

Police and NHDC are investigating after a dead horse and foal were dumped in North Herts. Picture: ARCHANT

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

A fruitful family day out at Melbourn farm shop

Melbourn's Bury Lane Farm Shop has held its first pick your own session of the year now lockdown restrictions have eased. Picture: Bury Lane Farm Shop

Thunderstorms forecast for Hertfordshire

There is a yellow weather warning in force in the East of England. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Royston Crow

2020 Herts Business Awards offer a chance to celebrate all that’s been achieved during the past year

All of this year's Hertfordshire Business Awards 2019 winners on stage at the event of the gala night at Knebworth Barns. Picture: Melissa Page Photographer

East and North Herts NHS Trust plays part in groundbreaking successful COVID-19 drugs trial

The steroid dexamethasone has been identified as improving survival rates in patients with COVID-19 and experiencing respiratory problems

Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK

Royston Arts Festival 2020 to go ahead online, agrees committee

Last year's Royston Arts Festival finale concert. Picture: Terry Hartga

Thunderstorms forecast for Hertfordshire

There is a yellow weather warning in force in the East of England. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24