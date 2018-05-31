Shopping in Royston resumes with social distancing measures in place

MP Sir Oliver Heald shopping in Royston town centre. Picture: @OliverHealdUK Archant

Shopping in Royston town centre is now markedly different to how things were before the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Measures have been put in place to aid social distancing in Royston town centre. Picture: David Hatton Measures have been put in place to aid social distancing in Royston town centre. Picture: David Hatton

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are still unable to a serve customers at their premises – but most shops have reopened and measures have been put in place by Royston First to promote safety for shoppers now lockdown restrictions have eased somewhat.

They have installed five touch-free hand sanitiser stations and wish to thank the businesses looking after these – Mica Hardware, Abode Town & Country, No.3 Royston, HC Jewellers and Moreno’s Cafe.

North Herts District Council has also widened footways and reduced obstacles with temporary safety barriers to accommodate social distancing.

MP and Royston resident Sir Oliver Heald went into town on Monday and wore a face covering in stores.

He said it was “good to be out shopping” and that it was important to help our local shops.