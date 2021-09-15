Co-operation 'vital' in A505 Royston to Granta Park scheme

Published: 8:00 AM September 15, 2021

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson is leader of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. - Credit: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Co-operation by several bodies will be "vital" in taking the A505 Royston to Granta Park scheme to the next stage, according to a committee meeting of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The Royston to Granta Park Strategic Growth and Transport study was commissioned by Cambridgeshire County Council with funding from the CA.

Members of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority transport and infrastructure committee heard how co-operation between the county council, the Greater Cambridge Partnership and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is essential for the project to move forward.

At the meeting last week, members were briefed on progress of the first stage of pre-Strategic Outline Business Case study and told how close partnership working will be required for the next step - to scope and develop the programme for Stage 2 of the study.

Once the programme has been developed and costed, CA officers will bring a subsequent update to the Transport and Infrastructure Committee to fill in the Stage 2 detail.

It has been said this will include design evolution, model development and refinement of economic appraisal and value for money checks. The Strategic Outline Business Case stage will identify the combination of options which will best tackle the problems, meet the scheme objectives, and give most value for money.

A Combined Authority spokesperson said: "Stage 1 of was started in October 2019 and factors in plans for new housing and development opportunities in the wider region and is aligned with the Greater Cambridge Partnership’s programme. Stage 1 has cost approximately £500,000, which includes the suite of documents generated, plus an update to the traffic model for the study.

"Interventions recommended for further analysis and development as part of Stage 2 include Linked improvements for walking and cycling and behavioural change measures to encourage sustainable travel and walking and cycling, public transport improvements, and safety improvements involving on-carriageway enhancements between Royston and to the east of Flint Cross junction either for motorised vehicles and active mode travellers."











