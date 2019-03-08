Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Short-term improvement measures' to reinforce A505 is one-way being looked at, say county council

PUBLISHED: 07:35 15 August 2019

The Crow has been called for change as part of its Make the A505 Safer campaign. Picture: Danny Loo

The Crow has been called for change as part of its Make the A505 Safer campaign. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

Herts County Council has said it is looking at short-term improvements as well as larger scale proposals for the A505 between Royston and Baldock.

The update from the county council into making the A505 safer - a call backed by the Crow and campaigners in Royston - comes after North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald said improvements were a matter of urgency, and that he would push for government funding if proposals went through.

Earlier this month, Sir Oliver Heald told the Crow: "I am pressing the county council to bring forward their proposals for the A505 as a matter of urgency, and have told them I would campaign for any necessary government funding bid from the county council.

"I have asked for an urgent briefing on progress with their timetable for action. I am also asking the county council for a public information campaign to highlight the need to drive with care on the A505."

You may also want to watch:

The Crow's campaign to Make the A505 Safer came about due to the number of incidents we report on between the Royston to Baldock stretch, and the many more near-misses we hear about. The road is 70mph, dotted with cut-through junctions for access to our rural villages and has a real problem with wrong-way drivers.

The county council carried out a feasibility study into the stretch which concluded in March 2018 and are considering proposals to make changes to the road.

In response to Sir Oliver's comments, a Herts County Council spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the issues that have been raised and take all safety concerns extremely seriously.

"We are looking at a number of short-term improvement measures such as additional signage and road markings, giving clear directions to motorists to reinforce that the road sections are one-way.

"Larger scale proposals are being considered as part of wider A505 strategy work which is ongoing."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Royston church pews to be removed after court decision

A fire tore through Royston's St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street in December last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green

Two injured in Royston coach crash

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant

Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Most Read

Abington Pigotts equestrian star, 15, dies in horse riding accident

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Royston church pews to be removed after court decision

A fire tore through Royston's St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street in December last year. Picture: DANNY LOO

YO! Sushi posts recruitment ad for Royston outlet

YO! Sushi have posted a recruitment ad looking for staff in Royston. Picture: Paul Green

Two injured in Royston coach crash

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant

Mother of Iona Sclater warns against fake online crowdfunding efforts

Iona Sclater died in a horse riding accident in Abington Pigotts on Sunday. Picture: Adam Fanthorpe

Latest from the Royston Crow

‘Short-term improvement measures’ to reinforce A505 is one-way being looked at, say county council

The Crow has been called for change as part of its Make the A505 Safer campaign. Picture: Danny Loo

Two injured in Royston coach crash

Police were called to the scene of a coach crash in Icknield Walk today. Picture: Archant

Seek skip and take selfie for Herts 10K place

Can you take a selfie with one of these Rennie Grove Hospice Care skips to get a free place in the Herts 10K?

Commuters hit by 2.8 per cent rail fare increase in 2020

Fare increases have hit commuter pockets.

Biggleswade Town 0-5 Royston Town: Five-star Crows make statement of intent by thumping Waders

Adam Murray. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists