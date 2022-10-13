News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Gallery

School pupils bake over 400 muffins for Therfield villagers

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:06 AM October 13, 2022
Two young girls with flower and eggs.

Therfield First School's 'Gift-of-Giving' project takes place every year at Harvest. - Credit: Therfield First School

School pupils from Therfield have baked and delivered over 400 chocolate muffins for a community event.

The annual harvest Gift-of-Giving project sees Therfield First School's 54 pupils produce a treat, before delivering it to over 170 houses in the village.

The event took place on Wednesday (October 5) and Thursday (October 6) last week.

A young boy knocking on a door.

Pupils from Therfield First School delivered the muffins to over 170 houses in the village. - Credit: Therfield First School

A line of pupils walking down a road.

There are just 54 pupils at Therfield First School. - Credit: Therfield First School

Pupils, aged between four and nine, were assisted by parent volunteers, with ingredients donated by Tesco Extra.

The event marked the eighth year of Therfield First School's project with posies of flowers, cupcakes, cookies and shortbread delivered in previous projects.

Two boys standing over a plastic bowl.

Ingredients were donated by Tesco Extra. - Credit: Therfield First School

A small girl stirring with a wooden spoon.

The Therfield First School pupils are between four and nine years-of-age. - Credit: Therfield First School

Children often wear harvest-themed fancy dress, with some dressed as fishermen, farmers, vegetables and even tractors.

This year's muffins were produced in what was described as "a mammoth carousel operation", with the children's names and ages written on personalised tags prior to delivery.

Pupils and a teacher looking at a bowl.

The event marked the eighth year of the project being completed. - Credit: Therfield First School

School children filling muffin cups with chocolate.

Posies of flowers, cupcakes, cookies and shortbread have been created in previous years. - Credit: Therfield First School

Most Read

  1. 1 Barclays Bank closure: The history of the original Fordham banking family
  2. 2 School pupils bake over 400 muffins for Therfield villagers
  3. 3 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  1. 4 IN PICTURES: Spectacular end to the season at Duxford Flying Finale
  2. 5 King Charles III's coronation: Will we get a bank holiday?
  3. 6 Not so grrreat! Supermarkets hit by Frosties shortage
  4. 7 Citizens Advice North Herts: Tips on reducing your living costs
  5. 8 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
  6. 9 Martin Lewis blasts Deliveroo for adding 'buy now pay later' option
  7. 10 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

The project began when headteacher Tara McGovern joined the school.

She said: "The aim was to spread positivity around the village and for the children to experience the wonderful gift of giving.

A young girl standing near some muffins.

"A mammoth carousel operation" was used to create the muffins. - Credit: Therfield First School

A young boy creating a personalised tag.

Children created personalised tags to send with the muffins. - Credit: Therfield First School

"Some residents rarely have visitors so how lovely it would be to answer the door to young children bearing smiles and a treat?

"This is just one of many ‘Making a Difference' projects that we do at Therfield First School. 

A young girl holding a package with two muffins.

Two muffins were sent with every package. - Credit: Therfield First School

Two children dressed as tractors.

The children often wear Harvest-themed fancy dress to the occasion. - Credit: Therfield First School

“Our children gain so much from this project each year and they eagerly look forward to it.

"It is a crazily-busy two days but worth every second of it.”

Three children dressed as farmers.

The project began when headteacher Tara McGovern joined the school. - Credit: Therfield First School

A young child wearing a flat cap.

The school has been "inundated" with messages following the event. - Credit: Therfield First School

Tara McGovern confirmed the school has been "inundated with phone calls, emails, letters and cards" following the event.

One messaged read: "We just returned from a hospital visit and found two mega homemade Harvest muffins on our doorstep.

Four young girls wearing fluorescent jackets.

The children "left feeling 10ft tall" after hearing the messages. - Credit: Therfield First School

A group of children with a dog.

Volunteer parents also helped with the production of the muffins. - Credit: Therfield First School

"You alone have the secret recipe to making a world class muffin – delicioso!

"A little kindness goes a long way.”

Two boys with a cut-out tractor.

Some children even dressed as tractors for the event. - Credit: Therfield First School

A boy with a chicken headband.

Some chose to dress as chickens or other animals. - Credit: Therfield First School

Another message added: "I’ve just found two muffins on my doorstep!!

"Thank you so much – my husband is out, I may eat both of them myself!”

A young girl with a painted nose.

Messages from the villagers were read during the school's Harvest assembly. - Credit: Therfield First School

Two boys eating chocolate spread on toast.

The aim of the project was to spread positivity around the village. - Credit: Therfield First School

The messages were read to the children during the school's harvest assembly at the end of the week.

“Our children left feeling 10ft tall!” said the headteacher.

Therfield News

Don't Miss

Royston Fire Station said goodbye to their longest-serving on-call firefighter Graham Page

Royston Fire Station thanks longest-serving firefighter

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Dobbies in Royston is calling on Santas to bring festive cheer this Christmas

Calling all Santas: Royston garden centre gears up for festive season

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach is set withdraw its 915 Royston to Cambridge route

Royston Town Council urges action on 915 bus cancellation

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Stagecoach is set withdraw its 915 Royston to Cambridge route

Herts Live News

'Unacceptable': 915 Royston bus to be withdrawn in October

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon