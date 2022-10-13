Gallery
School pupils bake over 400 muffins for Therfield villagers
- Credit: Therfield First School
School pupils from Therfield have baked and delivered over 400 chocolate muffins for a community event.
The annual harvest Gift-of-Giving project sees Therfield First School's 54 pupils produce a treat, before delivering it to over 170 houses in the village.
The event took place on Wednesday (October 5) and Thursday (October 6) last week.
Pupils, aged between four and nine, were assisted by parent volunteers, with ingredients donated by Tesco Extra.
The event marked the eighth year of Therfield First School's project with posies of flowers, cupcakes, cookies and shortbread delivered in previous projects.
Children often wear harvest-themed fancy dress, with some dressed as fishermen, farmers, vegetables and even tractors.
This year's muffins were produced in what was described as "a mammoth carousel operation", with the children's names and ages written on personalised tags prior to delivery.
Most Read
- 1 Barclays Bank closure: The history of the original Fordham banking family
- 2 School pupils bake over 400 muffins for Therfield villagers
- 3 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 4 IN PICTURES: Spectacular end to the season at Duxford Flying Finale
- 5 King Charles III's coronation: Will we get a bank holiday?
- 6 Not so grrreat! Supermarkets hit by Frosties shortage
- 7 Citizens Advice North Herts: Tips on reducing your living costs
- 8 Major stores announce changes to Christmas opening hours
- 9 Martin Lewis blasts Deliveroo for adding 'buy now pay later' option
- 10 Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal
The project began when headteacher Tara McGovern joined the school.
She said: "The aim was to spread positivity around the village and for the children to experience the wonderful gift of giving.
"Some residents rarely have visitors so how lovely it would be to answer the door to young children bearing smiles and a treat?
"This is just one of many ‘Making a Difference' projects that we do at Therfield First School.
“Our children gain so much from this project each year and they eagerly look forward to it.
"It is a crazily-busy two days but worth every second of it.”
Tara McGovern confirmed the school has been "inundated with phone calls, emails, letters and cards" following the event.
One messaged read: "We just returned from a hospital visit and found two mega homemade Harvest muffins on our doorstep.
"You alone have the secret recipe to making a world class muffin – delicioso!
"A little kindness goes a long way.”
Another message added: "I’ve just found two muffins on my doorstep!!
"Thank you so much – my husband is out, I may eat both of them myself!”
The messages were read to the children during the school's harvest assembly at the end of the week.
“Our children left feeling 10ft tall!” said the headteacher.