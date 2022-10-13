Gallery

Therfield First School's 'Gift-of-Giving' project takes place every year at Harvest. - Credit: Therfield First School

School pupils from Therfield have baked and delivered over 400 chocolate muffins for a community event.

The annual harvest Gift-of-Giving project sees Therfield First School's 54 pupils produce a treat, before delivering it to over 170 houses in the village.

The event took place on Wednesday (October 5) and Thursday (October 6) last week.

Pupils from Therfield First School delivered the muffins to over 170 houses in the village. - Credit: Therfield First School

There are just 54 pupils at Therfield First School. - Credit: Therfield First School

Pupils, aged between four and nine, were assisted by parent volunteers, with ingredients donated by Tesco Extra.

The event marked the eighth year of Therfield First School's project with posies of flowers, cupcakes, cookies and shortbread delivered in previous projects.

Ingredients were donated by Tesco Extra. - Credit: Therfield First School

The Therfield First School pupils are between four and nine years-of-age. - Credit: Therfield First School

Children often wear harvest-themed fancy dress, with some dressed as fishermen, farmers, vegetables and even tractors.

This year's muffins were produced in what was described as "a mammoth carousel operation", with the children's names and ages written on personalised tags prior to delivery.

The event marked the eighth year of the project being completed. - Credit: Therfield First School

Posies of flowers, cupcakes, cookies and shortbread have been created in previous years. - Credit: Therfield First School

The project began when headteacher Tara McGovern joined the school.

She said: "The aim was to spread positivity around the village and for the children to experience the wonderful gift of giving.

"A mammoth carousel operation" was used to create the muffins. - Credit: Therfield First School

Children created personalised tags to send with the muffins. - Credit: Therfield First School

"Some residents rarely have visitors so how lovely it would be to answer the door to young children bearing smiles and a treat?

"This is just one of many ‘Making a Difference' projects that we do at Therfield First School.

Two muffins were sent with every package. - Credit: Therfield First School

The children often wear Harvest-themed fancy dress to the occasion. - Credit: Therfield First School

“Our children gain so much from this project each year and they eagerly look forward to it.

"It is a crazily-busy two days but worth every second of it.”

The project began when headteacher Tara McGovern joined the school. - Credit: Therfield First School

The school has been "inundated" with messages following the event. - Credit: Therfield First School

Tara McGovern confirmed the school has been "inundated with phone calls, emails, letters and cards" following the event.

One messaged read: "We just returned from a hospital visit and found two mega homemade Harvest muffins on our doorstep.

The children "left feeling 10ft tall" after hearing the messages. - Credit: Therfield First School

Volunteer parents also helped with the production of the muffins. - Credit: Therfield First School

"You alone have the secret recipe to making a world class muffin – delicioso!

"A little kindness goes a long way.”

Some children even dressed as tractors for the event. - Credit: Therfield First School

Some chose to dress as chickens or other animals. - Credit: Therfield First School

Another message added: "I’ve just found two muffins on my doorstep!!

"Thank you so much – my husband is out, I may eat both of them myself!”

Messages from the villagers were read during the school's Harvest assembly. - Credit: Therfield First School

The aim of the project was to spread positivity around the village. - Credit: Therfield First School

The messages were read to the children during the school's harvest assembly at the end of the week.

“Our children left feeling 10ft tall!” said the headteacher.