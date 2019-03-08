Advanced search

Royston man criticises Tesco for allowing cages to obstruct pavement near busy road

PUBLISHED: 08:32 23 August 2019

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express last weekend. Picture: Ray Dowding

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express last weekend. Picture: Ray Dowding

A concerned Royston resident has criticised Tesco for allowing metal cages to be left at the back of the town's Market Hill store, obstructing the pavement.

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express last weekend. Picture: Ray DowdingMetal crates left the back of Tesco Express last weekend. Picture: Ray Dowding

Ray Dowding contacted Tesco back in May, with his concerns that the cages - used to take deliveries from lorries into the store - were being left on the pavement near the corner of Fish Hill and Market Hill, at the back of Tesco Express.

Mr Dowding told the Crow: "At that time I saw 18 metal cages on the pavement and three more which had been collapsed and were leaning against a road sign post.

"I was assured that this would not happen in the future. But they continued in spite of all of their assurances - it hasn't stopped.

"I went to town at about 8.30am to go to the market on Saturday, and there bins and metal cages on the pavement.

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express in June. Picture: Ray DowdingMetal crates left the back of Tesco Express in June. Picture: Ray Dowding

"There was no way someone with a mobility scooter or pushchair could get through, meaning they'd have to go out onto the road. I've seen a lady with a pushchair and a dog have to cross the road in a very hazardous place onto the other pavement.

"It's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."

In emails seen by the Crow, Mr Dowding - who has lived in Royston for 51 years - was told by Tesco that the obstruction should not be happening, and that the matter would be looked into.

Metal crates left the back of Tesco Express in June. Picture: Ray DowdingMetal crates left the back of Tesco Express in June. Picture: Ray Dowding

Mr Dowding has also gone to North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald with his concerns. When asked for a response about the incidents, Sir Oliver told the Crow: "I have taken this up with the Chief Executive and am awaiting a reply."

The Crow contacted Tesco about the latest obstruction, and a spokeswoman said: "The safety of our customers, colleagues and members of the public is of the highest priority to us.

"At our Priory Lane Express store deliveries are made at the rear of the store and stock and equipment is moved across the pavement.

"We use cones to safely enclose this area and receive deliveries in a safe and considerate manner.

"We apologise for any instance in which the presence of equipment has caused an inconvenience for footpath users and work hard to keep this to an absolute minimum."

