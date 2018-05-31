CCTV appeal launched after elderly lady's handbag stolen from Royston car park

Police have released this CCTV image following the theft of a handbag that was in a car parked at Royston Tesco Extra. Picture: Herts police Archant

A CCTV appeal has today been launched by police after an elderly lady's handbag was stolen from her car parked outside Royston's Tesco Extra.

The woman's bag was taken from her car in the Tesco car park in Old North Road at about 2pm on Wednesday, December 18.

It has been described as "a large black handbag, containing a black purse, a cheque book, a passport and a large amount of euros".

Police have released the image as as they think the man pictured might be able to assist with their enquiries.

PC Jon Seppings said: "Understandably the victim, who is a woman in her 80s, has been left distressed at the loss of her possessions. We are hoping that someone might be able to identify the man pictured, as we believe that he was in the area at the time and might be able to assist with our investigation.

"We believe that the suspect may have gotten into a small silver car after taking the handbag, possibly a 2008 Volkswagen Tiguan, which was also parked in the Tesco car park.

"If you believe you recognise the man, or if you witnessed the incident taking place or have any information you think could assist our investigation, please get in contact with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Seppings directly via email at Jon.Seppings@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/113454/19. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.