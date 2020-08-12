Royston teen sees winning design on side of lorry to thank NHS

Rose Norris, 14, from Royston saw her design thanking the NHS on the side of a lorry after winning a national competition. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

A Royston teenager has seen her ‘Thank You NHS’ design come to life after winning a national drawing competition.

Rose Norris, 14, from Royston saw her design thanking the NHS on the side of a lorry after winning a national competition. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

Rose Norris, 14, won the TES MacDonald Livery Competition – a HGV service based in West Yorkshire – for her design thanking the efforts of the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her design now adorns the side of a 45ft TES MaDonald trailer as it moves around the country. Rose was both “surprised” and “delighted” to hear she had won the competition.

Rose's winning design, which was brought to life on a 45ft TES MacDonald lorry trailer. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

Rose’s mum, Ruth Fallowes, said: “She finally got to see her design come to life as the Suma Wholefoods lorry stopped off at Baldock services so we could see it.

“I think you can safely say it is very impressive to see her winning design on the 45ft lorry.”

Rose Norris, 14, from Royston saw her design thanking the NHS on the side of a lorry after winning a national competition. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

The competition judges described her entry as “a fitting tribute to our NHS heroes and a thoroughly deserved winner”.

Rose Norris, 14, from Royston saw her design thanking the NHS on the side of a lorry after winning a national competition. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

Rose Norris, 14, from Royston saw her design thanking the NHS on the side of a lorry after winning a national competition. Picture: Ruth Fallowes

