Royston teen sees winning design on side of lorry to thank NHS
PUBLISHED: 16:22 12 August 2020
A Royston teenager has seen her ‘Thank You NHS’ design come to life after winning a national drawing competition.
Rose Norris, 14, won the TES MacDonald Livery Competition – a HGV service based in West Yorkshire – for her design thanking the efforts of the National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Her design now adorns the side of a 45ft TES MaDonald trailer as it moves around the country. Rose was both “surprised” and “delighted” to hear she had won the competition.
Rose’s mum, Ruth Fallowes, said: “She finally got to see her design come to life as the Suma Wholefoods lorry stopped off at Baldock services so we could see it.
“I think you can safely say it is very impressive to see her winning design on the 45ft lorry.”
The competition judges described her entry as “a fitting tribute to our NHS heroes and a thoroughly deserved winner”.
