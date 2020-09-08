Teen charged following armed robbery in Royston

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery which took place in Royston.

The incident took place on the evening of Tuesday, August 4, at Coral bookmakers in Kneesworth Street.

The 16-year-old boy, from Royston, was arrested on Thursday, August 6 and subsequently charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

He pleaded guilty at remand court on September 7 and was released by the court pending sentencing.