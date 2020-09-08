Advanced search

Teen charged following armed robbery in Royston

PUBLISHED: 13:48 08 September 2020

A 16-year-old boy from Royston has pleaded guilty to a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in the town.

A 16-year-old boy from Royston has pleaded guilty to a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in the town.

Archant

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed robbery which took place in Royston.

You may also want to watch:

The incident took place on the evening of Tuesday, August 4, at Coral bookmakers in Kneesworth Street.

The 16-year-old boy, from Royston, was arrested on Thursday, August 6 and subsequently charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

He pleaded guilty at remand court on September 7 and was released by the court pending sentencing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

How will NHDC Local Plan impact Royston and surrounding villages?

The latest round of Local Plan hearings are coming up at the end of this month. Picture: North Herts District Council

Bassingbourn lockdown artist has work displayed in Royston florists

Steve Lewis' artwork is on display at Barbara's Flowers in Royston. Picture: Steve Lewis

Teen charged following armed robbery in Royston

A 16-year-old boy from Royston has pleaded guilty to a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in the town.

Severe rail disruption from Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City to London ongoing

There is severe disruption on the Great Northern line this morning and will continue until the afternoon. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Orwell fundraiser to take on stay-awake challenge for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Kirsten Bailey is fundraising for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. Picture: Kirsten Bailey

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How will NHDC Local Plan impact Royston and surrounding villages?

The latest round of Local Plan hearings are coming up at the end of this month. Picture: North Herts District Council

Bassingbourn lockdown artist has work displayed in Royston florists

Steve Lewis' artwork is on display at Barbara's Flowers in Royston. Picture: Steve Lewis

Teen charged following armed robbery in Royston

A 16-year-old boy from Royston has pleaded guilty to a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in the town.

Severe rail disruption from Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Garden City to London ongoing

There is severe disruption on the Great Northern line this morning and will continue until the afternoon. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Orwell fundraiser to take on stay-awake challenge for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Kirsten Bailey is fundraising for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. Picture: Kirsten Bailey

Latest from the Royston Crow

Teen charged following armed robbery in Royston

A 16-year-old boy from Royston has pleaded guilty to a robbery at the Coral bookmakers in the town.

Barley care home recognised for achievements during COVID-19 pandemic

Margaret House Residential and Dementia Care Home in Barley has been recognised by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association and the Hertfordshire Care Awards. Picture: Margaret House

Netflix film review: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Jessie Buckley as Young Woman and Jesse Plemons as Jake in I'm Thinking Of Ending Things. Picture: Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX 2020

Will Hertfordshire’s object of the year be a scone, monkey or toilet cream?

Straw plaiter peg doll, Peggy Straw, from the Dacorum Heritage Trust, Record Peter and his young cousin Speedy Steven from North Herts Museum, Nuciline Theatrical Toilet Cream from the Garden City Collection in Letchworth and the Ackroyd Scone from Harpenden Museum. Pictures: Supplied by HCC

Orwell fundraiser to take on stay-awake challenge for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Kirsten Bailey is fundraising for Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust. Picture: Kirsten Bailey