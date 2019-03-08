Royston school says goodbye to teacher after 15 years' service

Icknield Walk First School has said goodbye to a teacher after 15 years' service.

Tina Smith was the nursery teacher and the special needs co-ordinator at Icknield in Royston, and she is taking early retirement to travel the world.

In a final assembly, the school sang a song specially written for Mrs Smith using well known nursery rhyme tunes and appropriate words, describing her as a very special teacher and wishing her well in the future.

Headteacher Jane Sherwood said: "Tina was a reliable and dependable member of staff, nothing was ever too much trouble. She was a extra special champion for children with additional needs, always supporting them, their parents and the staff to ensure these children got the best education possible. Her nursery was a place of awe and wonder for the children and there was always music and singing."

One of Mrs Smith's gifts was a large map of the world covered in gold foil - the idea is to scratch off the foil from each country she visits.