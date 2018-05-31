Royston businessman offers free meals to NHS staff amid escalating coronavirus crisis

Safwaan Choudhury, managing director of the British Raj Express in Royston. Picture: Safwaan Choudhury Archant

A Royston businessman has offered free meals to NHS staff working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Safwaan Choudhury, who runs the British Raj Express in Kneesworth Street, posted on the takeaway’s Facebook page to say NHS staff would get a free curry, rice and naan bread upon collection by producing their work ID.

However, after the situation continued to escalate, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown measures restricting people’s movement and urging them to stay at home, Mr Choudhury said the business would be open for contactless delivery only.

He said on Facebook: “I have been up all night trying to get to grips with what action to take and after countless discussions with our staff and industry friends, we have decided that British Raj Express will be open for contactless delivery only.

“This means our doors will be locked and we will not be accepting collection orders. Customers are advised to pay by card over the phone or online; we will deliver your food on your doorstep and wait for you to collect from a safe distance.

“I am proud to say we fed nearly 100 wonderful NHS staff yesterday at no cost. Unfortunately the new advice will mean we cannot facilitate the free NHS collection curry at the moment, but we would like to send our curries directly to the NHS at their place of work outside of our business hours. Please leave comments below advising which hospitals within our area can benefit from this and we will organise appropriately.

“Again I reiterate our PM Boris Johnson’s words, #STAYATHOME. British Raj will remain open for deliveries only and if our situation changes we will update you.”

The Hoops pub in Bassingbourn is supplying emergency services and elderly residents in the village with essential supplies including toilet rolls, eggs, potatoes and pasta at a cost. Call 01773 244990.

The Woodman Inn in Nuthampstead is offering a takeaway service to the village and surrounds on Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 8.30pm and on Sundays from 12pm to 3pm.

Email orders to enquiries@thewoodman-inn.co.uk and search ‘The Woodman Inn Nuthampstead’ on Facebook for more information.