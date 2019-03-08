Royston swimathon raises funds towards restoration of church devastated by fire

An estimated £3,500 has been raised for good causes through Royston Rotary Club's annual swimathon. Picture: Neil Heywood. Archant

A sponsored swimathon has raised around £3,500 for good causes, including the restoration of a church added to the Heritage at Risk Register after a fire last year.

Thirteen teams of up to six swimmers took part in Royston Rotary Club's annual swimathon at Royston Leisure Centre on Sunday, completing as many lengths as possible in 50 minutes.

The swimmers included Cubs, Scouts, Guides and King James Academy pupils.

They collectively swam more than 1,800 lengths, and funds raised will be split between each team's chosen charity and the Rotary's chosen good cause.

The Rotary is supporting the restoration of St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street, after a blaze in December destroyed part of the roof and bell tower.

Swimathon organiser, Rotarian Howard Peacock, said: "There was a great atmosphere, with everyone from seven to 70 having a good time while raising money for excellent causes."