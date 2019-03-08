Advanced search

Royston swimathon raises funds towards restoration of church devastated by fire

PUBLISHED: 08:31 16 October 2019

An estimated £3,500 has been raised for good causes through Royston Rotary Club's annual swimathon. Picture: Neil Heywood.

An estimated £3,500 has been raised for good causes through Royston Rotary Club's annual swimathon. Picture: Neil Heywood.

Archant

A sponsored swimathon has raised around £3,500 for good causes, including the restoration of a church added to the Heritage at Risk Register after a fire last year.

Thirteen teams of up to six swimmers took part in Royston Rotary Club's annual swimathon at Royston Leisure Centre on Sunday, completing as many lengths as possible in 50 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

The swimmers included Cubs, Scouts, Guides and King James Academy pupils.

They collectively swam more than 1,800 lengths, and funds raised will be split between each team's chosen charity and the Rotary's chosen good cause.

The Rotary is supporting the restoration of St John the Baptist Church in Melbourn Street, after a blaze in December destroyed part of the roof and bell tower.

Swimathon organiser, Rotarian Howard Peacock, said: "There was a great atmosphere, with everyone from seven to 70 having a good time while raising money for excellent causes."

Most Read

Royston Town 1-1 Hitchin Town: Bragging rights shared in feisty local derby

Royston Town v Hitchin Town. Picture: David Hatton

Scarecrows return to Foxton as village festival feels the magic

Foxton Scarecrow Festival 2019: Joint winner 'The Stick Man' by Ruth Trinidad. Picture: Simon Buggey

Make the A505 Safer: Our thoughts on safety improvement plans between Royston and Baldock

Royston-based driving instructor Alan Haynes says the Odsey turning for Ashwell is particularly dangerous. Picture: Danny Loo

Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office

Former Herts county councillor arrested in Extinction Rebellion protest

Amanda King (in red) marching with Extinction Rebellion in October 2018. Picture: XR North Herts

Most Read

Royston Town 1-1 Hitchin Town: Bragging rights shared in feisty local derby

Royston Town v Hitchin Town. Picture: David Hatton

Scarecrows return to Foxton as village festival feels the magic

Foxton Scarecrow Festival 2019: Joint winner 'The Stick Man' by Ruth Trinidad. Picture: Simon Buggey

Make the A505 Safer: Our thoughts on safety improvement plans between Royston and Baldock

Royston-based driving instructor Alan Haynes says the Odsey turning for Ashwell is particularly dangerous. Picture: Danny Loo

Met Office issues yellow warning for rain across Herts

The yellow warning will be in place from 12 noon today until midnight tonight, Picture: The Met Office

Former Herts county councillor arrested in Extinction Rebellion protest

Amanda King (in red) marching with Extinction Rebellion in October 2018. Picture: XR North Herts

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royal Papworth Hospital is first to be rated ‘outstanding’ in all five areas by Care Quality Commission

Royal Papworth Hospital has become the first NHS Hospital Trust to be rated ‘outstanding’ across all five areas of a Care Quality Commission inspection. Picture: PAPWORTH HOSPITAL.

Royston swimathon raises funds towards restoration of church devastated by fire

An estimated £3,500 has been raised for good causes through Royston Rotary Club's annual swimathon. Picture: Neil Heywood.

A505 safety improvement plans: It’s not enough, say motorists

To show your support just tweet or mention @roystoncrow on Twitter and Facebook using the hashtag #MakeTheA505Safer.

Want to adopt? Head to Hatfield today!

Last year, a total of 44 Hertfordshire children were placed for adoption. Picture: Pixabay.

Royston Town 1-1 Hitchin Town: Bragging rights shared in feisty local derby

Royston Town v Hitchin Town. Picture: David Hatton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists