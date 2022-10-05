Royston's Sustain-Ability 2022 highlights need to protect our planet

Environmental organisations in Royston and surrounding areas gathered in Priory Gardens on Sunday for Sustain-Ability 2022.

Royston Environmental Group, along with other local initiatives, provided ideas and advice on alternative technologies and sustainable living.

There were stalls from the Friends of Therfield Heath, North Herts Beekeepers, Herts & Middlesex Wildlife Trust, Friends of the Earth and North Herts Council's WasteAware group.

Mayor Finn Thomsen of Großalmerode and Cllr Ruth Brown attended Sustain-Ability 2022 - Credit: Alix Cooper

Royston District Scouts prepared and sold vegan hotdogs and popcorn while the Horsebox Coffee Shop served Rainforest Alliance-certified hot drinks.

TentShare set up a mini festival campsite, and a climate café was held to discuss anxiety surrounding climate change. New eco-friendly technology and solutions to energy and waste issues were demonstrated by The Green Heat Cooperative, Mantles KIA Royston and Early Connections.

Mayor of Royston Cllr Mary Antony, who attended alongside fellow councillors, said: "It was a privilege to attend Sustain-Ability 2022 organised by the Royston Environmental Group, which is bringing awareness in Royston towards environmentally friendly living.

"It was good to see so many stalls up in the park supporting Sustain-Ability 2022. Our own local Horsebox Coffee Shop, which is a Plastic Free Champion, made a significant presence. Awareness and practical information was the catchall of this event."

The event coincided with a visit from Royston's twin town in Germany, Großalmerode. Mayor of Großalmerode Finn Thomsen attended the fair with Royston councillor Ruth Brown.

Mayor Thomsen said: “The Sustain-Ability event was particularly important. We only have one planet to protect and preserve, especially for future generations.

"It is nice to see that in Royston the people get information about the possibilities to do their contribution."

Cllr Brown added: “I was delighted to be able to introduce Finn Thomsen, Mayor of Großalmerode, our twin town in Germany, to our first Sustain-Ability event in Royston.

"Everyone I spoke to felt it was successful and I hope it will be even bigger and better next year.”



