Royston Crow > News

Sustain-Ability 2022 to promote greener living in Royston

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM September 23, 2022
Therfield Heath conservators at Sustain-Ability 2021

The Conservators of Therfield Heath at Sustain-Ability 2021 - Credit: REG

Royston Environmental Group is offering practical advice to protect our planet at Sustain-Ability 2022.

The event, which is sponsored by Johnson Matthey, will be held in Priory Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 2.

Several organisations are taking part, including TentShare, which enables people to rent tents and camping equipment, Climate Café, Mantles, who are promoting all-electric vehicles, and Royston District Scouts, who are offering a plant-based 'sausage sizzle' to raise funds for the World Scout Jamboree.

Friends of Therfield Heath, North Herts Beekeepers and North Herts Friends of the Earth will also be represented.

A spokeswoman for Royston Environmental Group said: "Climate issues are the gigantic elephant in the room and the scale of them feels overwhelming.

"Bring your family and friends to see how we can tackle these problems on a small scale at home and in our community, one bite at a time!"

