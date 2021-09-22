Street singers lift people's spirits with town centre flash mob
- Credit: Linda Bance
A group of singers gathered at Royston market on Saturday to perform in front of the community.
Royston market manager Rob Mills thanked organisers Linda Bance and Louise Atkins, and praised the "outstanding" group of singers who made up the flash mob to raise spirits.
He said: "This was so well received by the traders and shoppers alike that we look forward to the next occasion on which they can join us.
"It brought a real vibrancy to the day's trading and is very welcome at this difficult time when our community should be doing all it can to be supportive of our town."
Linda and Louise are working on more ideas that would encourage people to sing, and plan to announce more news later this autumn.
Linda is also holding a singing event from 4pm to 5pm on Friday at Coombes Community Centre as part of Royston Arts Festival. The event is free and you do not have to book.
