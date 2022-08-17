Street Food Heroes return to Royston

Streed Food Heroes are returning to Royston this weekend for their final event of the year.

Food stalls will be set up in Priory Memorial Gardens from 11am to 7pm on Saturday, August 20.

Options include burgers and hot dogs from Appy Days Catering, wood fired pizza from Dough with the Flow, nachos, burritos and fajitas from Mama's Mexican, vegan and vegetarian food from Veg Heads, tandoori wraps from Hyderabadi Dhaba, mac and cheese from Mad Macs Gourmet Mac 'n' Cheese, and churros from Golden Bites Street Food.

Banquet Inn Bars will also be serving Pimm's, lager, gin, cider and prosecco.

Entertainment will be provided by a DJ who will play music to suit most tastes.