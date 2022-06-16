Royston Soul Club's summer ball returns after two years

Kool As The Gang performing at Royston Soul Club's summer ball - Credit: Kevin Richards

Royston Soul Club made a triumphant return this month by holding its first summer ball since before the pandemic.

Headlining the event at Royston FC was Gwen Dickey, best known as the front woman of R&B band Rose Royce, and Kool & The Gang tribute act 'Kool As The Gang'.

Royston Soul Club's summer ball returned with a packed dancefloor - Credit: Kevin Richards

Long-standing Royston Soul Club DJ Simon Robertson also performed, accompanied by guest DJ Rossi P.

The night was sold out, with a full dancefloor all evening.

Gwen Dickey performing at Royston Soul Club's summer ball - Credit: Kevin Richards

Royston Soul Club has been running since 1979 and is managed by founder and organiser Andy Geraghty, with DJ Simon Robertson running their social media along with other tasks.

The club's next event will be on Saturday, October 15, featuring The Soul Man, Simon Robertson and guest DJ Rocky from Bedford.

Left to right: Guest DJ Rossi P with DJ Simon Robertson - Credit: Kevin Richards

Information on how you can get tickets will be published on the Royston Soul Club Facebook page, as well as details of future events such as New Year's Eve.