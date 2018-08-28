Gallery

Royston snow day in pictures

Harry and Ted enjoyed building a snowman at Priory Gardens in Royston. Picture: David Hatton Archant

Children, adults and pets alike have been making the most of the fluffy white blankets of snow across Royston town today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn Mitchell The snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn Mitchell

The snow fell throughout the night, with more outbreaks of light snow expected to hit over during the afternoon.

Sun Hill in Royston, Picture: David Hatton Sun Hill in Royston, Picture: David Hatton

From 1pm today until 11am tomorrow, there will be a yellow weather warning for ice in place.

The snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn Mitchell The snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn Mitchell

Send your snow pictures to news@royston-crow.co.uk.