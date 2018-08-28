Gallery
Royston snow day in pictures
PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 01 February 2019
Children, adults and pets alike have been making the most of the fluffy white blankets of snow across Royston town today.
The snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn Mitchell
The snow fell throughout the night, with more outbreaks of light snow expected to hit over during the afternoon.
Sun Hill in Royston, Picture: David Hatton
From 1pm today until 11am tomorrow, there will be a yellow weather warning for ice in place.
Send your snow pictures to news@royston-crow.co.uk.
Harry and Ted enjoyed building a snowman at Priory Gardens in Royston. Picture: David Hatton