Royston snow day in pictures

PUBLISHED: 14:36 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 01 February 2019

Harry and Ted enjoyed building a snowman at Priory Gardens in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

Archant

Children, adults and pets alike have been making the most of the fluffy white blankets of snow across Royston town today.

The snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn MitchellThe snow brought a new friend for Barney the Spanish water dog. Picture: Kathryn Mitchell

The snow fell throughout the night, with more outbreaks of light snow expected to hit over during the afternoon.

Sun Hill in Royston, Picture: David HattonSun Hill in Royston, Picture: David Hatton

From 1pm today until 11am tomorrow, there will be a yellow weather warning for ice in place.

Send your snow pictures to news@royston-crow.co.uk.

