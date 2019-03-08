Slimmer Shauna named Diamond Member 2019 at Royston weight loss group

Shauna Watson has been named the Royston Evangelical Church Slimming World group's Diamond Member. Picture: Courtesy of Jo Mitchell Archant

A super-slimmer from Royston has been awarded the title of Diamond Member of the Year after setting a dazzling example of long-term weight loss.

Shauna Watson joined the Royston Evangelical Church Slimming World group in June 2016 and lost five stone by February 2018 - and she has kept the weight off ever since.

Now, the 37-year-old - who dropped six dress sizes from a size 24 to a size 12 - has been named the group's Diamond Member of the Year 2019 at the 5.30pm Monday session. The title is awarded to the group's most inspirational member who has lost weight and maintained their new shape as voted for by the slimmers in the group.

Shauna said: "My original goal was to reach a size 16 pre-pregnancy weight, as that was all I had ever known! However, with the help of my Slimming World group, I was able to surpass my own expectations and achieve what I have today!

"I am thrilled and feel so much more confident than I ever did in the past. Like most people, I'd tried to lose weight countless times, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick. Slimming World was completely different because it was just so simple. I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals with my family while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time! Previous weight-loss attempts left me feeling hungry - nowadays I probably eat more than ever.

"With Slimming World the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my consultant Jo Mitchell and all the other members in the group.

Since reaching her target weight in February 2018, Shauna has continued to attend the Royston Slimming World group and believes without their unwavering support she would have struggled to keep the weight off.

Consultant Jo Mitchell, who runs the Royston Evangelical Slimming World Group which Shauna attends, added: "At Slimming World we believe that losing weight and maintaining for the long term is the most under-recognised achievement in weight management - I'm so proud of Shauna and the inspirational way in which she's done this. It's always great for new members to meet Shauna and see just what's possible at Slimming World."

To find out more about any of the local Royston area Slimming World groups, call Jo on 01763 247875 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk