Royston Show Us Your Knickers campaign sees 1,600 items donated

Christine Brown and Jane Wallington have thanked the community after funds and underwear were donated to the Royston Show Us Your Knickers campaign. Picture: Tony Wise Archant

The duo behind an underwear donations drive in Royston have thanked the community after more than 1,600 items were handed in.

Christine Brown and Jane Wallington started the Royston Show Us Your Knickers campaign to send much-needed underwear to women and children in Africa.

They said: "We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated. The final total is 786 bras, 344 pairs of ladies pants and an amazing 532 pairs of children's pants.

"The coffee morning at the end of April at the Jolly Postie raised £301.76! This money has been donated to the charity Smalls for All which is based in Scotland.

"Our first parcels have been delivered to Smalls for All and the underwear will make its way to Africa from there. The second delivery is planned for August."

Follow the Facebook page 'Royston show us your knickers' for details on next year's campaign or email roystonshowusyourknickers@gmail.com.