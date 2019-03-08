Royston set for mini heatwave

The mercury is on the rise this week, with BBC Weather currently predicting a top temperature of 34°C for Royston on Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to fall back into the 20s by Friday and for the weekend.

The UK may potentially beat its record temperature of 38.5C, from August 2003. The all-time July record of 36.7C, from 2015, is even more likely to be beaten.

Chief meteorologist for the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

Public Health England's website gives advice on staying safe during high tempratures: "Prevention is the best bet here and our advice has three parts - keep hydrated, keep your home cool and keep yourself cool."