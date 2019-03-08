Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Royston set for mini heatwave

PUBLISHED: 17:43 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:43 22 July 2019

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

Archant

The mercury is on the rise this week, with BBC Weather currently predicting a top temperature of 34°C for Royston on Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to fall back into the 20s by Friday and for the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

The UK may potentially beat its record temperature of 38.5C, from August 2003. The all-time July record of 36.7C, from 2015, is even more likely to be beaten.

Chief meteorologist for the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

Tempratures may reach up to 34°C this week.Tempratures may reach up to 34°C this week.

Public Health England's website gives advice on staying safe during high tempratures: "Prevention is the best bet here and our advice has three parts - keep hydrated, keep your home cool and keep yourself cool."

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing in Fowlmere

A plane as made an emergency landing in a Fowlmere field. Picture: Tom Jackson

A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Bassingbourn students pick up sports awards

BVC Sports Awards 2019 winners. Picture: BVC

Royston set for mini heatwave

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

Mum pushing daughter in pushchair targeted in Royston attempted robbery

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston.

Most Read

Plane makes emergency landing in Fowlmere

A plane as made an emergency landing in a Fowlmere field. Picture: Tom Jackson

A505 crash driver still in critical condition

A505 Wallington crash: The Mercedes driver remains in a critical condition in hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Bassingbourn students pick up sports awards

BVC Sports Awards 2019 winners. Picture: BVC

Royston set for mini heatwave

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

Mum pushing daughter in pushchair targeted in Royston attempted robbery

A mum has been targeted in an attempted robbery in Royston.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston set for mini heatwave

The Met Office has issued a hot weather warning

REVIEW: Toy Story 4 is enjoyable but never hits the highs of the former perfect trilogy

Toy Story 4

Summer fun - things to do in and around Saffron Walden, Dunmow and Cambridge

Elves and fairies will entertain children at Audley End Miniature Railway

New deputy lieutenants appointed to assist Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss appointed six deputy lieutenants. Picture: Archant

Thousands enjoy Flying Legends Air Show at IWM Duxford

The Spitfire line up at the Flying Legends Air Show 2019 at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists