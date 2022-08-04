News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Open air cinema to help fund trip to World Scout Jamboree

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:06 PM August 4, 2022
Royston Scouts are fundraising to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Royston Scouts are fundraising to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea - Credit: Ad Shots Digital

The 1st Royston District Scouts are bringing an open air cinema to the town for the first time.

All proceeds from the cinema will go towards sending a group of 12 scouts, young leaders and leaders to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2023.

Robert Zemecki's 'Back to the Future' will be shown on a 30-foot wide screen on Therfield Heath at 6pm on Saturday, September 3.

Moviegoers are invited to dress in 1950s style, bring deckchairs and blankets, tuck into candyfloss and popcorn and enjoy the show.

The event is supported by the Heath Café and Conservators of Therfield Heath, and sponsored by Ensum Brown.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for under-16s. The price of tickets includes the hire of headsets, though attendees will be asked for a deposit to ensure their safe return.

To book tickets go to www.BackToRoyston.com. You can also donate at www.gofundme/9061c263.

Royston News

Don't Miss

Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his wife Diane in 2010 and sentenced to a whole life order

Double murderer Ian Stewart has whole life order reduced

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Ian Stewart has been found guilty of murdering his wife Diane in 2010 and sentenced to a whole life order

Sons of murderer Ian Stewart set to inherit from mother's estate

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Goalkeeper Dimi Kyriatzis, George Ironton and Spyros Mentis of Royston Town.

Football

Ironton fully on board as Crows set eyes on promotion charge

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
The driver was banned from the roads following an incident on the M11 between London and Cambridge in 2021

Essex Police

Man who was handed driving ban allegedly drove home from court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon