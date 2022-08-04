Open air cinema to help fund trip to World Scout Jamboree

Royston Scouts are fundraising to attend the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea - Credit: Ad Shots Digital

The 1st Royston District Scouts are bringing an open air cinema to the town for the first time.

All proceeds from the cinema will go towards sending a group of 12 scouts, young leaders and leaders to the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea in 2023.

Robert Zemecki's 'Back to the Future' will be shown on a 30-foot wide screen on Therfield Heath at 6pm on Saturday, September 3.

Moviegoers are invited to dress in 1950s style, bring deckchairs and blankets, tuck into candyfloss and popcorn and enjoy the show.

The event is supported by the Heath Café and Conservators of Therfield Heath, and sponsored by Ensum Brown.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £7.50 for under-16s. The price of tickets includes the hire of headsets, though attendees will be asked for a deposit to ensure their safe return.

To book tickets go to www.BackToRoyston.com. You can also donate at www.gofundme/9061c263.