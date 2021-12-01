The 10th Royston Scout Group are to post your letters in Royston for around half the cost of a second class stamp. - Credit: The 10th Royston Scout Group

Royston scouts are set to pound the streets for another year, delivering Christmas cards to residents' nearest and dearest.

The 10th Royston Scout Group are once again helping out with their Christmas Post Service - providing a low cost and low carbon alternative to the Royal Mail.

For over a decade, the town's cubs, scouts and beavers have delivered Christmas cards - and the much-loved service helps raise valuable funds for the Scout group.

As usual, Ladds at Royston High Street and Queens Road McColl's will be selling Scout Post stamps, this year for just 35p – nearly half the price of a second class stamp.

Cards can then be posted at special post boxes inside both shops. The service will close at 4pm on Thursday, December 16, when the Christmas cards will be collected, sorted and subsequently distributed around Royston.

A spokesperson told the Crow: "The Christmas Post Service is a low cost way of getting your cards delivered around Royston to friends and loved ones.

"This year, after Glasgow’s COP26 climate conference, we can also take heart in the low-carbon nature of this local delivery service!

"Importantly for the 10th Royston Scouts Group, it provides a valuable source of funds to a local charity that has incurred a lot of additional costs over the last two years as it continues to bring the Scouting experience to Royston’s six to 14-year-old children in a safe environment.

"So, as Christmas nears and you put the final touches on preparations, writing those last few Christmas cards, make a trip to Ladds or McColls and make delivery easier and cheaper, while reducing your Christmas cards’ carbon footprint and supporting a local charity.

"And if you are subsequently around town and see 10th Royston Scouts – distinguished by their black and red scarves – with bags of post (and a patient parent), then you will have seen a traditional part of Royston Town’s Christmas preparations."

For anybody who would like to discuss their children joining Scouting in Royston, contact Louise Griffin. For anybody interested in making a donation to the 10th Royston Scout Group please contact David Page, both available at roystonscouts10th@hotmail.com.