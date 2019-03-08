Royston school wins platinum award for sport provision

Studlands Rise First School in Royston has achieved the School Games Platinum Mark Award for the 2018/19 academic year.

This year the school won their fifth successive gold award, which enabled them to apply for the platinum award status.

The platinum award was launched as an extension of the School Games Mark to reward schools which have maintained consistently high standards with their sport provision.

"We were one of only a few schools in the North East Hertfordshire partnership to achieve this award," said headteacher Alison Rinna

"With all of our KS2 pupils competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.

"As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year."

Beth Williamson, School Games organiser for North East Hertfordshire, said: "I am very pleased that Studlands Rise have been awarded Platinum this year - the highest School games Sports Mark Award possible.

"This shows the hard work and dedication the school have put in over the years to ensure they are offering high quality PE and School Sport and giving all pupils the opportunities to be active as much as possible. This is a fantastic achievement and well deserved!"

Ms Rinna added: "We look forward to applying once again in 2020!"