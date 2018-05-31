Say no to this view, urges Royston campaign group against plans for 99 homes near heath

Royston Says No to Gladman campaigner Joan Munden's artist impression of what the site could look like if the development is built. Picture: Joan Munden Archant

Campaigners are urging Royston residents and users of Therfield Heath to think about the visual impact on the landscape surrounding the proposed housing development off Echo Hill.

The current view of the Gladman proprosed development site in Royston from Therfiled Heath. Picture: Joan Munden The current view of the Gladman proprosed development site in Royston from Therfiled Heath. Picture: Joan Munden

Land agent Gladman’s proposal is for up to 99 homes at the site near the heath.

An application for 120 homes was submitted in March 2018 – Gladman later revised the total to 107 homes, and the plans were rejected by North Herts District Council in 2019.

Royston Says No to Gladman’s artist impression shows how the development could look from the heath.

Ray Munden from the campaign group said: “If you don’t live close by you may think it won’t affect you. But if you ever walk on Therfield Heath, think again.

“The original planning application in the 1980s for Echo Hill included houses going further up the hill, where the new proposed development will be. It was rejected because of the visual impact, as Gladman have not provided any 3D images in their landscape assessment, we want residents to see a visual indication of how the development could look.”

Visual impact was one of the reasons cited for the rejection of Gladman’s 2018 application. Consultee comments already received via the NHDC planning website from the landscape and urban design officer for the local authority have indicated that the impact from the access causes significant concerns and states “until a suitable access for this site is achieved the form and amount of residential development cannot be established”.

In March, the Government’s chief planner said councils could agree a 12-week extension to the planning application’s determination date with the applicant, due to the coronavirus pandemic – and Gladman accepted this four weeks ago.

Gladman has previously told the Crow they would not comment on planning applications.

To view the application online search 20/00744/OP at https://pa2.north-herts.gov.uk/online-applications.

For more information on the Royston Says No to Gladman campaign, including how to get involved go to www.roystonsaysnotogladman.co.uk or join the Facebook group by searching ‘Royston Says No to Gladman’.