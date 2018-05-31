Advanced search

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

PUBLISHED: 07:01 04 June 2020

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

David H Hatton, 2020

Fields that have been deemed a ‘wildlife haven’ by Royston campaigners are at risk of losing their biodiversity if a housing development gets the green light.

Royston Says No to Gladman campaigner Ray Munden captured a fox in the field that is proposed to be developed on. Picture: Ray MundenRoyston Says No to Gladman campaigner Ray Munden captured a fox in the field that is proposed to be developed on. Picture: Ray Munden

The Royston Says No to Gladman group is pushing on with their campaign against the land agent’s plans for up to 99 homes to be built on land south of Echo Hill.

The fields are next to Wicker Hall reservoir and bridleways 13 and 14 – close to Therfield Heath.

A male great spotted woodpecker in the Royston 'wildlife haven'. Picture: Ray MundenA male great spotted woodpecker in the Royston 'wildlife haven'. Picture: Ray Munden

They are urging residents to think of the badgers and foxes roaming there every night, with brown hares, muntjac deers and a host of small mammals regularly present, 58 species of birds recorded and numerous flowers and invertebrates.

You may also want to watch:

Nick Beale, a wildlife expert and conservation ranger, said “We are lucky to have these fields on Royston’s boundary with their wonderful biodiversity. It would be a tragedy to lose them, especially as, with Therfield Heath under so much pressure, it provides a quiet refuge from disturbance.

Also at the site, campaigners have reported that red kites peer down during the day searching for carrion to eat and bats quarter it at night picking off unwary moths. Twelve red listed species of bird – a drop of 50 per cent – including skylark, lapwing and grey partridges have also been recorded in the field.

A pair of red-legged partridges on the land Gladman want to build on in Royston. Picture: David HattonA pair of red-legged partridges on the land Gladman want to build on in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

The campaigners’ rallying cry is: “Don’t let us lose it, make your voice heard.”

Gladman has previously told the Crow they would not comment on the application.

There is a badger trail across a field that could be built on in Royston. Pictured here is a badger entering a garden from the field. Piture: Dave BubbinsThere is a badger trail across a field that could be built on in Royston. Pictured here is a badger entering a garden from the field. Piture: Dave Bubbins

For more information on the Royston Says No to Gladman campaign, including how to get involved, go to www.roystonsaysnotogladman.co.uk or join the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/rsntgladman





















































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Royston McDonald’s reopens for drive-thru

497 drive-thrus have reopened across the country this morning. Picture: Terry Harris

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton

South Cambridgeshire council leader ‘dismayed’ at crowds gathering despite coronavirus

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has urged residents not to gather in large crowds and to maintain social distancing during the easing of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Competitive rugby union not coming back any time soon as RFU issues their roadmap

It could still be some time before competitive rugby union returns to England. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

‘Astonishing variations’ reported in children returning to Hertfordshire schools

Herts schools have reported 'huge variations' in the return of pupils this week. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Wildlife haven at risk if development built, say Royston campaigners

A yellowhammer in the field Gladman wants to develop, Picture: David Hatton
Drive 24