Advanced search

Help set policing priorities for Royston

PUBLISHED: 09:08 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 02 October 2020

Herts police are asking for the public's input in setting policing priorities for Royston. Picture: Archant

Herts police are asking for the public's input in setting policing priorities for Royston. Picture: Archant

Archant

People living in Royston and the surrounding rural areas are invited to help the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team set their next policing priorities.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team is responsible for dealing with issues such as antisocial behaviour, criminal damage, speeding and drug-related crime, and have had to cancel many of their community priority setting events due to the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbourhood Sgt Jon Vine said: “We want to make sure that we have a very clear understanding of all of the issues which impact on and affect our local communities.

“Let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area – as well as helping us to shape our policing priorities for the next quarter, your feedback will also be used to help us plan future campaigns and initiatives.”

You can submit your feedback at bit.ly/police-royston or bit.ly/police-roystonrural.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Help set policing priorities for Royston

Herts police are asking for the public's input in setting policing priorities for Royston. Picture: Archant

Herts county leader points to political implications of unitary delay in leaked letter to PM

Hertfordshire County Counci leader Cllr David Williams and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Pete Stevens/Official Portrait Ben Shread, Crown Copywright

Royston Arts Festival 2020: Success as virtual event scores more than 5,000 views

Roger McGough performed for Royston Arts Festival 2020. Picture: Roger McGough

Have you snapped a larger moth in Royston?

Jenny Huby's snap of a hummingbird hawk moth in her Royston garden. Picture: Jenny Huby

NHDC group leaders react as Lib Dem’s motion challenges Local Plan housing estimates

The Liberal Democrat motion is aiming to debate a potential reduction in the