Help set policing priorities for Royston

People living in Royston and the surrounding rural areas are invited to help the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team set their next policing priorities.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team is responsible for dealing with issues such as antisocial behaviour, criminal damage, speeding and drug-related crime, and have had to cancel many of their community priority setting events due to the pandemic.

Neighbourhood Sgt Jon Vine said: “We want to make sure that we have a very clear understanding of all of the issues which impact on and affect our local communities.

“Let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area – as well as helping us to shape our policing priorities for the next quarter, your feedback will also be used to help us plan future campaigns and initiatives.”

You can submit your feedback at bit.ly/police-royston or bit.ly/police-roystonrural.