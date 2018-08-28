Royston winners at Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards

Terry Graves won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards. Picture: North Hertfordshire District Council Archant

A Royston sports coach and behind the scenes unsung hero were winners at Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards.

Simone Robertson (centre) won the Nadine Mehta Unsung Hero Award at the Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards. Picture: North Hertfordshire District Council Simone Robertson (centre) won the Nadine Mehta Unsung Hero Award at the Hertfordshire Service to Sports Awards. Picture: North Hertfordshire District Council

The ceremony took place at the University of Hertfordshire and honoured North Herts’ sporting heroes in front of more than 500 guests.

Terry Graves, former assistant headteacher and leader of PE at Greneway School – where he spent 28 years – picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award for his longstanding service to sport in the area.

Terry founded the North Herts Schools Basketball Association in 1994 and was senior coach at Cornus Corvix Basketball Club for nearly 28 years.

He also served as the athletics league co-ordinator for North Herts Schools Athletic Association for 23 years.

Simone Robertson won the Nadine Mehta Unsung Hero Award – given to individuals who are integral to a smooth operation, but are very often unseen and unheard – for her work with Royston Town Youth FC.

Working behind the scenes, Simone makes sure the club have suitably qualified coaches and referees and that the correct equipment is purchased for the club.

She is also responsible for find sponsors for the kits each season, running the online payment system and leading fundraising for the club.

Royston Netball Club’s Tracy Stimson was also nominated for Female Coach of the Year.

Councillor David Barnard, North Hertfordshire District Council’s executive member for leisure said: “NHDC is part of the Herts Sports Partnership and we are hugely impressed with the voluntary work and commitment shown by all of the award winners and nominees.

“Their tireless dedication to getting local people involved in sport thoroughly deserves the recognition received.

“We wish them well and hope they will continue to encourage and support sports participation in the district for many years to come.”

The Service to Sport Awards is a flagship event in the Herts Sports Partnership calendar, representing an opportunity to bring together the dedicated, enthusiastic and life-changing individuals, projects and clubs that make up the sporting landscape of North Herts.