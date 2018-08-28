Gallery

Royston children go on the hunt for Santa’s reindeer

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: David Tzompov looking the part. Picture: Clive Porter Archant

The children of Royston have truly got into the Christmas spirit, taking part in a hunt for Santa’s reindeer.

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: Leo and Bella - say cheese! Picture: Clive Porter Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: Leo and Bella - say cheese! Picture: Clive Porter

Royston’s Fish Hill Square played host to the annual Rudolph’s Christmas Trail last Saturday, which saw participants hunting shop windows for all 10 of Santa’s companions.

The event was organised and hosted by Royston First – an organisation funded collectively by the town’s businesses – and saw participants search high and low for the reindeer in shop fronts around the square, before collecting an early Christmas present from none other than Father Christmas himself.

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: Amy and Luke receive presents from Father Christmas. Picture: Clive Porter Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: Amy and Luke receive presents from Father Christmas. Picture: Clive Porter

Throughout the day the children could also try their hand at free festive crafting activities, including Christmas cracker making.

Royston’s town manager Geraint Burnell said the day “was a truly joyous event – with much fun had by both the children and volunteers”, many of which were part of the local PTA.

Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: Naia and Rea with Rudolph. Picture: Clive Porter Rudolph's Christmas Trail in Royston: Naia and Rea with Rudolph. Picture: Clive Porter

As well as providing a myriad of festive activities, the day was also given a true boost of Christmas spirit, as Royston Round Table provided festive music from a sleigh.