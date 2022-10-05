Royston Fire Station thanks longest-serving firefighter

Royston Fire Station said goodbye to their longest-serving on-call firefighter Graham Page - Credit: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue

Royston Fire Station's longest-serving firefighter has retired after nearly 40 years.

Graham Page joined Hertfordshire Fire Brigade, now Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue, in 1983, as an on-call firefighter. He had to complete three weekends of training before he was allowed to drive a fire appliance.

Since then, Graham has committed 90 hours a week minimum to provide fire cover for his community. He has attended thousands of incidents, and volunteered during the pandemic to provide extra support to the East of England Ambulance Service as a blue light driver.

While volunteering as a firefighter, Graham also worked full-time for the Royal Mail, and brought up a family of four children with his wife Kim.

His colleagues at Royston Fire Station said: "We would like to thank Graham for his work, support and commitment and wish him the happiest and most deserved of retirements."